CADILLAC — Work is progressing on the final element of the Cadillac Commons — the White Pine Trail trailhead at the corner of Lake and Chapin streets.
Engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said crews have completed about 10-15% of the project so far, which basically means all the demolition work is done.
In addition to milling up the old concrete and brickwork at the site, Boice said crews also have dug up and replaced a portion of storm pipe near the development that had been damaged and was heaving under the roadway.
This week, subcontractors began pouring and smoothing out concrete for the new curbs and gutters.
Once the concrete work is complete, Boice said they’ll begin erected the pillars that will hold up the old clocktower that was moved from the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets, where the Cadillac Lofts now sits. The clocktower will act as the trailhead’s entryway.
After the clocktower is up, Boice said they’ll begin putting in the various site amenities, which include a bike repair station, bike racks, benches, a drinking fountain, picnic tables, garbage receptacles and map kiosks, among others.
The project’s final phase will include the addition of rain gardens at both sides of the trailhead to filter out water that accumulates in the parking lot before it is flushed into the lake.
Boice estimates that the project will be complete later this summer, at which time a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held.
The trailhead will be the end (or start, depending on your point of view) of the White Pine Trail.
The Cadillac City Council in April awarded the trailhead construction contract to CJ’s Excavating for $478,684.27, which includes a 15% contingency for inflationary adjustments and field-level quantity changes.
Funding for the project comes from a grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Commission Trust Fund, in addition to donations from a number of local organizations, including Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, Cadillac Rotary Club, 4Front Credit Union, Michigan Pipe and Valve, McClain Cycle and Fitness, and Republic Services.
Council also approved the $63,000 addition of a picnic pavilion shelter to the trailhead, which will be paid for through grants other sources.
Once complete, the trailhead will join the other elements of the Cadillac Commons, including the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion, plaza containing the fireplace, splashpad and skating rink, and the open air market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.