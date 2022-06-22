CADILLAC — Work on a stretch of Ayer Street from Wheeler to Plett Road began today.
Connie Boice, project engineer with Prein and Newhof, told the Cadillac News via email that it will be a quick project.
“Water main work already occurring and the project is scheduled to be repaved within a month,” Boice said.
In May, the Cadillac City Council awarded the Ayer Street contract to the lowest of three bidders, Crawford Contracting out of Mount Pleasant, for the amount of $240,529.50.
In addition, a 10% contingency was requested for city engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to unknowns in underground municipal construction, bringing the total recommended award to $264,582.45.
According to the city’s Capital Improvement Program, the stretch of Ayer Street has a current rating of two out of 10. This project will replace 1,405 feet of street.
