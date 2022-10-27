Crews busy re-railing track after train derailment in Cadillac; Chestnut now open

CADILLAC — Numerous Great Lakes Railroad employees were in Cadillac Thursday working to unblock Chestnut and Haynes streets after a car derailment Wednesday morning.
As of Thursday afternoon, Chestnut Street was open to traffic and the estimation is that Haynes Street would be open by Friday.
Cadillac Police say several cars of the train derailed in the incident, although none tipped over completely.
An official on scene Wednesday said investigation into the cause of the derailment was still ongoing and additional information could not be revealed.
Workers at the scene Thursday said there was no one available to comment about the investigation or the process of re-railing the track.
The Cadillac News reached out to the Great Lakes Railroad company for additional details but has not yet heard back.
