CADILLAC — Thousands of utility customers woke up Wednesday morning without power after the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal blew into Northern Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 140,000 Consumers Energy customers remained without service due to both nights' of storms toppling trees along with 5,000 electric wires and breaking more than 200 poles, according to a press release from the utility company.
Crews have restored more than 95,000 customers since Tuesday.
The majority of customers are expected to be restored by the end of Friday. Restoration work for areas with heavier damage, including customers in Branch, Calhoun, Kent, Jackson and Saginaw counties, may continue into the weekend.
“Mother Nature is much kinder to us today, and that is helping our restoration,” Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president for electric operations said. “We are making situations safe and going about restoration as quickly and efficiently as we can.
From damage assessors to call center representatives and lineworkers, more than 1,600 Consumers Energy employees and in-state contractors are involved in the restoration effort.
Great Lake Energy reported Wednesday high winds caused widespread power line damage affecting more than 9,000 members in 13 counties. Most of the damage caused by the storm was in parts of Antrim, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Lake, Mason, and Osceola counties.
At roughly 12:45 p.m. Thursday there were 875 outages in 12 counties. Locally, Lake County had 14 customers with reported outages, while Osceola County has 10.
In a press release Wednesday, Great Lakes Energy said crews including contract crews, were working to restore power.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said Wednesday he was monitoring the damage from the storm and preparing for the second wave of storms coming Wednesday afternoon.
Baker said with the potential of severe weather here, now is a good time to sign up for CodeRED. The cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solution allows public safety officials to deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information via phone, email, text, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, and more.
To sign up, text “Wexford‘ to 99411 to receive alerts for severe weather and other emergencies in your area. People are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and to also stay clear of trees and limbs hanging on the lines.
Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, www.gtlakes.com, by visiting Storm Central.
Great Lakes Energy members should report their power outage online, on the Great Lakes Energy app, or by calling 888-485-2537.
Customers can report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
