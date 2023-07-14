Crews expected to finish up work on Hemlock, Lincoln and Nelson streets today

CADILLAC — Repaving at the intersection of Hemlock, Lincoln and Nelson streets is expected to be finished by noon today, weather dependent.
City engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said this was the last of more than a dozen resurfacing projects crews tackled this year.
Other work done this summer included the following areas: Leeson Avenue at the intersections of Wright and Arthur streets; 6th Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street; River Street from Hemlock to Powers; Holbrook Street from Division to Garfield; Delmar Street from Cass to Chapin; Rush Street from Cass to Chapin; Shelby Street from Cass to Harris; Maple Street from Howard to Evart; Paluster Street from Mitchell to east of Wilcox; Carmel Street from Cobb to Stimson, and a section of North Boulevard.
Crews also are the midst of repaving a section of Division Street and Lester Street and Boice said these projects should be done around Labor Day.
The Lester Street overhaul is more extensive than the other street improvements completed this year, and includes pavement and concrete curb and gutter replacement; reconstruction of driveways from the street back to the sidewalk; and new water main, sanitary and storm sewer installation.
