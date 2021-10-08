CADILLAC — The historic Shay Locomotive is looking rather picturesque in its new showcase in the Cadillac City Park, especially when illuminated at night.
Of course, “picturesque” was the idea behind the showcase renovations, which were spearheaded by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class as their 2021 project.
“We wanted it to be a key place for pictures to be taken,” said Leadership Class member John Wallace, who also serves as community development director for the city of Cadillac. “It was sort of encapsulated before. We really wanted to put it on display.”
The new showcase is significantly taller and wider than the previous showcase, and is held up by fewer columns, providing an improved view of the locomotive. The showcase also features overhead lights, which shine a spotlight on the locomotive at night.
Wallace said the canopy is completely finished, although a few ancillary features remain to be added to the showcase, including the installation of bricks next to the locomotive. These bricks will be engraved with the names of people who donated toward the project. Wallace said the finished bricks should be coming in by the end of October, with installation done shortly after that. He said they’ll also be installing a water-connect box to the showcase for cleaning purposes.
Contractor Robb Munger said there is a state historical plaque detailing the history and significance of the locomotive to the Cadillac area that still needs to be re-installed at the site. He said he’s contacted a state-approved company to professionally clean up the plaque but they’re still waiting for word on when they’ll be able to finish that work.
Munger said while he ran into a few material delays due to nationwide shortages — notably of steel for the roof — the project overall went very smoothly thanks in large part to local subcontractors who were efficient and did an excellent job.
While comments about the new showcase mostly have been positive, a few people have questioned if the locomotive now is more prone to being damaged by the elements.
Wallace said the locomotive has always been exposed to some degree; the paint on the vehicle provides some protection from rain and snow and the canopy prevents precipitation from falling directly on top of it. He added the locomotive also isn’t receiving the same type of salt exposure that a vehicle on the road would receive.
One final element of the showcase that Wallace said he’d like to finish before the end of the year is the installation of a QR code at the site that visitors can scan with their smartphones to play a video or bring up historical details of the locomotive.
The showcase was made possible by the efforts of the Leadership Class, which raised around $90,000 and secured around $15,000 in labor contributions toward the project’s completion.
At a past Cadillac City Council meeting, Kate DeKam, director of leadership for the chamber, commented that they initially were nervous about starting a community project amid the COVID-19 pandemic but those worries proved to be unfounded.
“It has been one of our most successful and community-supported projects to date,” DeKam said.
Wallace said the project was ambitious and well beyond the normal financial scope of a Leadership Class project but through the combined efforts of everyone involved, as well as incredible support of the community, they made it work.
“We managed to pull it off,” Wallace said.
