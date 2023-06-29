CADILLAC — A number of small-scale street repaving projects have been completed during the last several days in Cadillac.
Last week, the Leeson Street and Wright Street intersection was repaved; milling and paving on Paluster Street was done to address severe deterioration of the lanes from Mitchell to Wilcox Street; and the Shelby Street parking lane from Cass to Harris was replaced.
Earlier this week, a small section of Whaley Street at its intersection with Carmel Street was replaced, in addition to a section of 6th Avenue from 6th to 8th streets. On Wednesday, crews started and finished repaving a section of North Boulevard.
Work also started this week on Hemlock/Lincoln streets from Nelson south to Lincoln and east to Pine. Project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said the first phase of this project will be replacement of sanitary sewer lines, following by repaving in about a week or two. The expected completion date is after July 4.
These projects are part of a package of street improvements approved by the Cadillac City Council in March, although North Boulevard was added later when the contractor informed the city that they’d be available to do the work.
One street that was part of this package but won’t be done this year is the intersection of Paluster and Whaley streets. Boice said this project was delayed because the Grand Lakes Central Railroad was already planning some work at the intersection, and it was decided things might get too cluttered if multiple crews were present at the same time.
