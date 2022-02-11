CADILLAC — Crews tore up a section of Mitchell Street in front of the Oasis Family Resource Center Thursday in order to repair a leaking pipe.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said they’d been planning to repair the underground pipe for some time, and have been coordinating with the Michigan Department of Transportation on the project, since Mitchell Street is a state thoroughfare.
Dietlin said one of the northbound lanes of Mitchell Street has been blocked off for the work.
He estimated that the project would be finished sometime today.
