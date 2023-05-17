CADILLAC — The new pickleball courts across from Veterans Memorial Stadium are beginning to take shape.
Last week, crews poured the concrete that will serve as the pad for the courts and the sidewalk leading up to them.
The project was funded in large part by a $100,000 donation from longtime resident Cliff Sjogren, who helped to break ground at the site of the courts in April, along with Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts, CJ Excavating owner Jake Johnson, and Prein and Newhof employees Connie Boice and Vickie VanAvery.
“This is an exciting time,” said Sjogren, who added that he thought pickleball courts would be a great addition to the area because on his walks around the lake, he sees a lot of people and it seems like the vast majority of them have big smiles on their faces, similar to the smiles that pickleball players have.
Boice, who is the project engineer, said they’re hoping to have the courts ready for use by Memorial Day on May 29, although Roberts said they’ll have to wait a couple of months after that before they can paint the lines on the court, to allow the concrete to fully cure.
The project will include the construction of two, 20- by 44-foot pickleball courts on a slightly raised platform to prevent standing water buildup in the low-lying area.
Cadillac already has a couple of tennis courts near Diggins Hill that can be converted to pickleball use, but these will be the city’s first dedicated pickleball courts.
