CADILLAC — The latest Habitat For Humanity home in Cadillac is underway, albeit with a slightly different groundbreaking than usual.
Supporters of the project on Rogers Street honked as shovels hit the dirt, in observance of social distancing protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lisa Inscho and her children hope to be in the home by Christmas, though construction was delayed due to the pandemic.
In a news release, Amy Gibbs, director of the Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity, observed that the pandemic has highlighted how important stable and safe housing is.
Habitat families complete training on home ownership as well as give sweat equity in the form of volunteering at the Habitat ReStore and working at their home's construction site.
"While we are not certain what this summer will look like in terms of volunteers – if and when it is safe, we will need all hands on deck,‘ Gibbs said.. “With the uncertain times we are in need of donations to keep our program on track, typically the ReStore is our biggest fundraiser of the year but with that closed we are looking to our community to continue to provide safe and affordable housing for residents of Wexford and Osceola counties.‘
