CADILLAC — Right now it’s mostly a giant pile of dirt and poured concrete footings north of Boon Road and east of U.S. 131.
However, come April 2020, it will be a 141,000 square foot steel building with asphalt, landscaping and a lot of overhead doors.
Multiple crews are currently working on the construction site in Haring Township, which is for a FedEx distribution center, said Chris Schepers, owner of Schepers Construction and Callahan Supply.
Perry Heleski, superintendent for Moltus Building Group which is the general contractor for the project, said they have built FedEx buildings all over the U.S. and Canada.
He said the project started around July 11 when equipment showed up and the predicted end date is April 2020.
Before the project is done probably around 12 subcontractors will be involved with different aspects. It’s crazy how fast everything is changing, Heleski said.
He said the building will have 36 overhead doors for semis bringing loads of packages and delivery trucks going out the other end with peoples’ latest packages.
“It’s just going to be a big, steel warehouse,‘ he said.
The building is expected to be weathered in and closed with doors, windows and a roof by Dec. 15, Heleski said.
Schepers said it was a “big project for Cadillac,‘ “a huge project for the area‘ and it will probably be the biggest roof in the area.
Township Supervisor Bob Scarbrough said the new center will create a lot of jobs and it’s already providing some new jobs right now.
“There’s not one negative thing about it, I can tell you that,‘ he said.
He said there were 100 spaces in employee parking so there could be two shifts of 50 each, but he doesn’t know for sure what the company will do.
At its April meeting, the Haring Township Board unanimously voted to expand its water and sewer district to accommodate the FedEx distribution center.
With the water and sewer expansion it could lead to more growth for the township, Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green said in a past interview.
“There will be potential for some spinoff development there,‘ he said.
Heleski said with the caribou trail being built out hopefully new developers will come and build on it and bring more jobs and dollars to the community.
Green said that this distribution center will be separate from the one already in Cadillac.
Cadillac’s is a local distribution center whereas the one in Haring Township will be more of a regional facility and serve a much larger area, he said.
David Westrick, a FedEx spokesman, said he was unable to comment on the construction because the company is in a 30-day quiet period leading up to its next earnings announcement.
He said more information should be available in mid-September.
