CADILLAC — Not much remains to be done before the new Continental Linen Services facility in Haring Township is ready to open its doors.
The company announced in May they would be building a new facility in Cadillac to serve as the depot and sales location for the northwestern portion of the lower peninsula.
The new 6,000-square-foot facility is located at the corner of Bell Avenue and Plett Road in Haring Township.
Spokesperson Jessica Wheeler-Ponton said all that remains to be done on the building are a few inside details and some cosmetic features on the outside.
She said they anticipate the new facility will be up and running sometime after Labor Day, possibly the first or second week of September.
Currently located at 316 Bell Road, Wheeler-Ponton said Continental Linen Services founded its Cadillac location in 1982.
Described as a “textile rental and image company,‘ Wheeler-Ponton said they specialize in producing uniforms, floor mats, towels, restroom items and corporate apparel for a variety of businesses and institutions.
They serve more than 1,000 customers out of their Cadillac branch, which employs around a dozen workers at a facility they currently rent.
“Our long-standing relationships with our customers, our business growth and our commitment to our team members and the surrounding community are the reasons we are making this investment,‘ said CLS Executive Vice President Bill Aton. “This location will allow us to continue to provide the high quality of service that our customer partners in Northern Michigan have come to expect from CLS, continue our long-standing presence in Cadillac and provide a first-class working environment that our team members will be proud to call home.‘
CLS has been a family-owned business based in the Kalamazoo area since 1899. They serve more than 7,000 customers across Michigan.
In addition to Cadillac, CLS also has six other locations in Michigan, employing a total of 240 workers.
Although the current staffing level at Continental Linen will stay the same, Wheeler-Ponton said it’s possible the larger facility will allow them to expand and hire more employees in the future.
They don’t have a firm date yet but Wheeler-Ponton said they plan to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony once the new building is complete.
