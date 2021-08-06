CADILLAC — Silent Observer signs are being put up around Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
The Grand Rapids based, non-profit organization allows members of the community to anonymously provide tips about suspicious activity they’ve seen. When a tip is placed, that individual is given a tipster identification number, which they use to communicate with the local police department and provide information about the suspected crime. If the information leads to an arrest, the tipper may receive a reward of up to $2,500.
Every four to five tips received since 1993 have led to an arrest, according to Silent Observer President Vance Edwards. For smaller, more rural communities, Edwards said Silent Observer can help people provide more assistance to local law enforcement.
“There’s not enough police officers to go around, especially in rural areas,” he said. “Rural areas sometimes have to advocate for themselves, and by having availability to communicate with police seven days a week, 24 hours a day, at any time, they feel as though they have an opportunity to make a difference.”
The program is not intended to replace 911, and Edwards said people should continue to use the emergency line to report any crime in progress.
Some suspicions that may be reported are possible abuse of an animal or person, unusual odor and possible drug use or distribution. However, as currently stated on the Silent Observer website, police are no longer investigating issues involving marijuana.
Community members are able to provide their own information and suspicions, but the program can also be useful in requesting information for a specific case. For example, Edwards said Silent Observer, in accordance with local police departments, is currently asking for anonymous tips regarding the murder of Evelyn Ware in 2018.
“The family gave us some reward money, and we’re trying to promote any anonymous tips that will lead to her person’s capture, so we can get that person off the street, make that arrest,” he said.
In 2015, another program titled P3, Public, Police and Private Sector, was also implemented to help bring in anonymous tips from the community. Tips can be sent in by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
“In fact, through the P3 program, you can utilize your smartphone to take pictures, attach your pictures and submit it with your report,” Edwards said.
Tips are then transferred over to a call center in Texas, where they’re compiled and re-routed to local police departments. On a monthly basis, Edwards and Cadillac Michigan State Police Post Trooper Marc Moore review and pursue tips for the three county area.
The benefit of making the program completely anonymous, Edwards said, is that it can encourage people to provide information without fear of being contacted again. Tipsters won’t be asked to testify and they won’t be called in by police for more information.
“So that complete anonymity means that I can say something,” he said. “I can pass it along without any retribution or any problems coming back to my home with my family.”
Support for Silent Observe isn’t only achieved by providing tips, they also accept donations, which can then be used to provide rewards and educational tools for communities.
To submit an anonymous tip, or to learn more about Silent Observer, visit www.silentobserver.org.
