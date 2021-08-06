From left to right, Carol Nilsson, Amy Dykhouse, Mike Paulin, Bob Hoard, Kevin McDevitt, Rick Lantz, Wil Yancer, Adam Ottjepka, Jeff Izzard, Chris Piskor, Mark Cool, Derek Wing, Jed Avery and Marc Moore pose with Silent Observer signs outside of the Cadillac Police Department.

From left to right, Carol Nilsson, Amy Dykhouse, Mike Paulin, Bob Hoard, Kevin McDevitt, Rick Lantz, Wil Yancer, Adam Ottjepka, Jeff Izzard, Chris Piskor, Mark Cool, Derek Wing, Jed Avery and Marc Moore pose with Silent Observer signs outside of the Cadillac Police Department.