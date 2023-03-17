CADILLAC — It’s never too cold to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
At least that’s what participants in a mini parade along Crippen Street told themselves Friday, when temperatures dipped below freezing, and bitter-cold winds howled over the pavement.
“It could be worse,” said David Bunce. “It could be a blizzard right now.”
Kids and adults clad in green attire jumped up and down to keep warm while waiting for the parade to begin.
Despite the discomfort the St. Patrick’s Day spirit was alive and well among those who attended, including 10-year-old Loudon Bunce, who said the holiday for him is all about leprechauns.
Bunce explained that there is a story in his family that has been passed down generation after generation about a leprechaun that granted a wish bringing his great-great-great-grandparents in Ireland together.
Bunce’s grandmother, Tiyi Schippers, last year organized the first parade on Crippen Street, and while it was a little warmer in 2022 — by around 40 degrees — Schippers said all things considered, this year’s parade was a success, as well.
She said they’ll likely do it again next year.
