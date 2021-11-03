MANTON — Incumbent Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite prevailed Tuesday over challenger and former commissioner Troy Jones.
The unofficial vote tally Tuesday night was 106 to 82 in favor of Cronkhite, who has served as mayor since 2019. Prior to becoming mayor, Cronkhite had served as a commissioner on the board since 2017. He was originally appointed to the commission after losing his initial bid for the mayoral seat against incumbent Garry Brown.
“I think it was a terrific win for Manton,” Cronkhite told the Cadillac News on Tuesday. “I see progress coming. I’m excited to work with this commission.”
Challenger Troy Jones previously served on the commission but resigned in 2019 after being accused by a city employee of making inappropriate comments to her while she was working. He denied the allegations.
“The city’s going to get what it wanted,” Jones told the Cadillac News on Tuesday. “I wish the city very good luck. They’re going to need it.”
Also in Manton, three open commission seats were up for grabs.
Demetrius Atwood, William Bates and Dick Raymer were chosen to fill the seats, with vote tallies of 106, 115 and 141, respectively.
The remaining candidate, Heather O’Connor, received 77 votes.
