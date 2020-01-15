Cross your fingers: Coyote Cup snowmobile race a go for this Saturday

HOXEYVILLE — Organizers are holding out hope that snow will stick around through the weekend, allowing them to hold the Coyote Cup for the first time in three years.
The Coyote Cup is a snowmobile race for kids under 12 years old; the limit for engine size in the races is 120 cc.
Paula Lutz, who organizes the race on behalf of the Cadillac Winter Warriors Snowmobile Club, said the event has been canceled the last two years in a row due to lack of snow.
Lutz has been involved in the race since it started nine years ago. She said the original reason they scheduled it for this weekend in January was because there never used to be a concern that snow wouldn’t be around, and because it was Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
“We get some people from downstate coming up for the race,‘ Lutz said. “Having it this weekend gave them an extra day to get up here.‘
As of Tuesday, Lutz said there was enough snow on the ground, although the final call on whether or not to hold the race would be made on Friday, when organizers set up the oval track.
If the race were to be canceled, Lutz said they have a makeup date planned for Feb. 1.
Held each year at Coyote Crossing Resort west of Cadillac, Lutz said kids will be competing for first and second-place trophies. She said every participant will receive a medallion.
Races will be held based on age group, with 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12 year olds competing against each other.
Registration for the races will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Practice heats will be from 10 a.m. to noon and races start at 1 p.m. Cost to enter is $20 per child. Parents must provide proof of medical insurance for participating kids.
For information, contact Lutz at (231) 389-2663 or email lutzandlazarranch@yahoo.com.
