CADILLAC — On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., Gopherwood Concerts will be welcoming the Crosscut Kings to the Cadillac Elks Lodge at 122 S. Mitchell St.
Crosscut Kings is Jim Bonney on guitars and vocals, and Charlie “Hipps” Witthoeff on harmonicas and vocals. They’ve opened for Laith Al Saadi, The Crane Wives, and Rick Estrin and the Nightcats; they’ve shared stages with Guy Forsyth, Ronnie Shellist and the Chris O’Leary Band.
Their blend of old-school acoustic blues, roots renditions of modern songs, as well as their own original songs, have made them a unique addition to the vibrant live music scene in Northern Michigan.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 12 and under (with an adult). Tickets cost $18 at the door for adults, $9 for students. Advance tickets can be purchased in downtown Cadillac at the After 26 Depot, Horizon Books, online at My North Tickets, or by calling 1-800-836-0717.
Gopherwood Concerts is a small nonprofit group located in Cadillac whose goal is to bring quality musical entertainment to everyone in the area. For more information about this show, call (231) 846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood Website at gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts is affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.
