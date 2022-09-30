CADILLAC — Cindy Norris was thankful the sun was shining Thursday morning.
After roughly four days of rain, the Nevada woman was glad to see her day would not going to be damp. As she basked in the early morning sunshine in Cadillac, Cindy talked with her husband Rick about whether she would need her coat long, despite the cold temperatures early Thursday.
Cindy and Rick came to Cadillac on Wednesday and returned to town Thursday. As you are reading this, the Norris couple likely is south of Cadillac and headed toward Indiana. The goal is to arrive at Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware and the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 28.
While it is not uncommon for out-of-state visitors to come to Cadillac and Northern Michigan any time of the year, Cindy and Rick are not here on vacation.
Instead, the brief stop in Cadillac was part of a fundraising trip that started in the early summer in Anacortes, Washington on the Pacific Ocean. The goal is to raise funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.
The mission of the foundation is to ensure full financial assistance for post-secondary education from an accredited two- or four-year college, university, technical or trade school, as well as educational counseling, preschool grants, private tutoring, college planning and career transition programs to the surviving children of special operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty. It also includes the children of all Medal of Honor Recipients.
The foundation also provides immediate financial grants to severely wounded, ill and injured special operations personnel who require hospitalization.
“My husband (Rick) is a Green Beret and my son is Airborne. Both have seen tragedies on the battlefield and both have seen soldiers who didn’t come home and left children behind,” she said. “I saw the sorrow and grieved for those families, and I didn’t know what I could do.”
The idea for the cross-country trek started nearly three years ago when the now-retired 67-year-old was still working. Cindy said she was out of shape and decided she wanted to ride her bike to work every day to help her get healthier.
The first day she rode her old bike, she struggled to go more than two miles without stopping for a rest. Eventually, she made it to work. Despite the early struggles, it didn’t take long for her to fall in love with the sport of bicycling.
It was also during this time that she had the realization that she could take the cross-country trip to help the children of the fallen members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel.
With the newfound goal, Cindy said she started working hard to get into shape. After two years, she was ready for the trip. When it comes to why she would want to do the nearly 4,300-mile trip, Cindy said it aligns with her core beliefs as a human being.
“My core beliefs as a human being are kids are our future, education is key to America’s success and people are capable of achieving great things,” she said.
Since starting the trek in July, Cindy said she travels between 40 and 50 miles a day. She rides regardless of the weather so the rain that was falling across the state and chilly temperatures made it difficult but not impossible. During this trip, Cindy also said she learned a few things, including the absolute beauty of the country and its regions.
“The lesson I learned, I wasn’t expecting. I learned how delicate our earth is,” she said. “As I was traveling through the grain belt, I could see for miles. I could see the corn, beans and sugar beets. Without that, America wouldn’t survive. I realize the importance of taking care of our earth.”
She also said she learned how important her partnership with her husband is and without him, the trek would be impossible.
Once Cindy and Rick reach Delaware in October, the hope is to raise money, but the trek also will set a record. The record will be with the Guinness World Record Organization for Cindy being the oldest woman to ever cycle from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean using the route she is taking.
For those interested in keeping track of Cindy’s progress, go to cycleforthekids.net. From there, they can donate money to support the Special Operations Warrior Foundation or Cindy and Rick as they look to complete the trip.
