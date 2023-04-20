CADILLAC — CrossRoads Theater Guild’s production of “The Cemetery Club” will be on stage for its final weekend this Friday and Saturday.
The play has been described as a comedy with heart, involving three Jewish widows who visit their husbands’ graves every month. Each woman is at a different stage of grieving, relying on their friendship and love for support.
Doris (Melissa Langworthy) would never dare think of another man; however, Lucille (Pam Holmquist) is determined to flirt with any man who catches her eye. Ida (Shelly Gerring) is stuck in the middle, having loved her husband dearly, but wondering if she could love again. Their friendship is tested after a widower (David Ball) enters the picture. The cast is rounded out by Jewell Miracle, a romantic rival.
At the helm is first-time director Dorothy Bregg of Chase, who said, “I was excited, scared and nervous, but I have a great cast to work with.”
Bregg had volunteered as backstage manager at the theater for many plays, so she was familiar with all the responsibilities tasked to a director.
“I spent three months researching, writing and rewriting what I wanted to accomplish,” Bregg said. “I researched Jewish cemeteries and traditions, like putting stones on top of the headstones to show respect to the deceased, using your left hand to put the pebble on, washing your hands when you leave the graveyard.”
All her hard work and dedication have paid off, as audiences are impressed with the final result.
“The best play I’ve seen in a long time,” said Manton resident Mary Kibbe.
Robert Houseman of Tustin encourages people to see the play, saying, “It’s a great play and the actors are wonderful! The emotions portrayed were real from laughter to deep down sincerity.”
For a $12 ticket, you can been transported to a cemetery in Queens, New York.
Shows are April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. with a matinee April 23 at 2 p.m. Call the theater at (231) 465-4044 to reserve your seat. The CrossRoads Theater Guild performs at 249 W Upton Ave. in Reed City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.