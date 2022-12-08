Crossroads Theatre Guild brings 'A Christmas Story' to the stage

REED CITY — The Crossroads Theatre Guild is putting a new spin on the classic holiday film, “A Christmas Story.”
Performances open this weekend from Dec. 9-11 and the weekend of Dec. 16-18, with all shows starting at 7 p.m., in addition to two 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 11 and 18. Ticket cost is $12 per person, both in advance and at the door.
The Crossroads Theatre Guild is a community supported theater troupe that produces shows all year long in downtown Reed City. Director Erin Roby said the guild wanted to give a performance that will inspire some Christmas spirit and maybe spark a sense of nostalgia in members of the audience who remember watching Ralphie’s holiday hijinks on their TVs at home.
“The play version is just a little bit different than the actual movie,” she said. “There are a couple of scenes that are in the play that are not in the movie, which makes it more fun and more interesting, and a surprise that people aren’t going to expect.”
There’s one scene in particular that Roby believes will be a crowd pleaser, and it’s been written only for the stage. Just like in the film, Ralphie’s sole Christmas wish is to get a BB gun. As he daydreams about finally having the toy in his grasp, the stage is transformed into a jungle, and the audience is pulled alongside Ralphie into his imagination.
This is the first time the guild has performed “A Christmas Story,” but Roby has directed the show with the Cadillac Footliters six years ago. She said it was a big hit back then, and hopes for the same strong turnout in Reed City.
The days leading up to opening night are called tech week, or as the cast and crew call it, Devil week. Roby said they’ve spent countless hours rehearsing lines, perfecting blocking and practicing lighting, but it’s all coming together without a hitch. She’s eager to finally unveil their hard work.
“It does take quite a bit of time for people that come in and want to audition and get cast,” Roby said. “It takes a lot of time getting the lines learned and getting the rehearsals, and volunteering for set construction, and stuff like that, but it’s so worth it in the end when the audience is so happy with what you’ve put together.”
There will be some familiar faces on stage this weekend and next for repeat patrons of the guild, as many of the cast members have been performing with the group since its beginning. However, there’s a wide range of ages participating in this season’s show, the youngest of which are in elementary school.
Roby said the guild’s run of “A Christmas Story” is also a great show for first-time audience members to come and see a show they know and love with an all local production. As a community theater group, support from area residents is crucial for the organization’s continuation.
“A community theater is important to support, because we’re generally nonprofits,” she said. “So the community getting involved and helping, and the donations, the sponsoring is huge to be able to even keep doing this.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket for the Crossroads Theatre Guild’s performance can call 231-465-4044, or buy at the door.
