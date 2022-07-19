MCBAIN — It was a good weekend in McBain as Heritage Days returned to town.
With people crowding the streets of McBain all weekend, Heritage Days Board President Doug Smith said things went very well.
“A lot of people had a great time,” Smith said. “Obviously you don’t hear everything, but from what I saw and what I heard, it looked like a great weekend.”
With this year’s festival, Smith said the theme was the Wild Wild West. After a cookout on Friday, Saturday featured a full slate of events and activities for kids and their families. Along with the inflatables, corn hole tournament, volleyball and more, Smith said they had some western-themed games.
Thanks to donations, Smith said they upgraded their prizes and came up with a new system that helped things run smoother. With their new system, he said it seemed like more kids were playing the games.
“It was crowded all day, which was great,” Smith said. “It’s what we wanted.”
After all the games and other activities, people gathered to watch the grand parade and enjoy the water fight. Saturday ended with the merchant drawing and music concert, which Smith said were big hits.
“Everything went the way he had hoped it would go,” Smith said.
As the festival wrapped up Sunday, Smith said he liked seeing grandparents coming out to enjoy the day with their kids and grandchildren. For him, the weekend is all about celebrating their small town.
“It’s just great to see the generations intermingle and just enjoy being a part of McBain,” Smith said.
