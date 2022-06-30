CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Crystal man was found guilty by a jury of his peers in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit during the conclusion of his one-day trial.
The jury found Jerod Lyle Western guilty of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of heroin/Fentanyl/para-flourofentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Jan. 18 in Cadillac. The members of the jury also found him not guilty of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said the jury deliberated just over an hour before coming back with its verdict, which was given just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said while drug users may differ in the amount of substance they use, Western possessed more than 400 doses of methamphetamine when he was arrested.
“Methamphetamine is one of the most addictive drugs there is and is running rampant through our community. It has an impact on the user, the families of the user, local businesses and the community as a whole,” Wiggins said. “The actions of the Troopers that morning helped save lives.”
At 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were on patrol on M-55 near the Cherry Grove Events Center when a white pick-up truck approached in the opposite direction and failed to dim their headlights, according to police. The troopers also noticed the rear license plate light was out.
Police said the troopers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle, but were able to follow the tire tracks through the snow on the roadway. The truck was found abandoned at a local business on East M-115 in Cadillac. Police said there was no plate on the vehicle and two sets of fresh tracks could be seen leading away from the truck.
Troopers followed the tracks in the snow to a large utility truck, and police said two people were found hiding inside of it. The troopers then ordered them out of the vehicle.
Western and Samantha Lynn Hughes were then placed under arrest and police said the footwear they were wearing matched the impressions leading from the abandoned vehicle. Police said at the time of the arrest, Western had a foil-lined paper containing suspected narcotics and a key to the abandoned truck in his possession.
Wiggins said the search of the pickup revealed, among other things, approximately 1.6 ounces of methamphetamine, hundreds of baggies, digital scales and syringes.
Western will be sentenced in the next several weeks.
