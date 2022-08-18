CADILLAC — After a 30-year-old Crystal man was found guilty earlier this summer of multiple drug-related offenses by a jury, he recently was sentenced to prison.
Jerod Lyle Western was sentenced to at least six years and up to 20 years in prison with 174 days credit for his jury conviction for delivery of methamphetamine and at least 16 months and up to four years in prison with 174 days credit for his jury conviction to possession of heroin/fentanyl/para-fluorofentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 174 days credit after his jury conviction of operating a motor vehicle without security and 90 days in jail with 174 days credit for his final jury conviction of operating an unregistered vehicle.
Western also was ordered to pay $366 in fines and assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of these assessments also may begin while he is incarcerated.
The charges against Western stemmed from his connection with incidents on Jan. 18 in Cadillac. The jury deliberated just over an hour before coming back with its verdict, which was given just after 6 p.m. on June 28.
At the time of his conviction, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said while drug users may differ in the amount of substance they use, Western possessed more than 400 doses of methamphetamine when he was arrested.
At 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were on patrol on M-55 near the Cherry Grove Events Center when a white pick-up truck approached in the opposite direction and failed to dim their headlights, according to police. The troopers also noticed the rear license plate light was out.
Police said the troopers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle, but were able to follow the tire tracks through the snow on the roadway. The truck was found abandoned at a local business on East M-115 in Cadillac. Police said there was no plate on the vehicle and two sets of fresh tracks could be seen leading away from the truck.
Troopers followed the tracks in the snow to a large utility truck, and police said two people were found hiding inside of it. The troopers then ordered them out of the vehicle.
Western and Samantha Lynn Hughes were then placed under arrest and police said the footwear they were wearing matched the impressions leading from the abandoned vehicle. Police said at the time of the arrest, Western had a foil-lined paper containing suspected narcotics and a key to the abandoned truck in his possession.
The search of the pickup revealed, among other things, approximately 1.6 ounces of methamphetamine, hundreds of baggies, digital scales and syringes.
