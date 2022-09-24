CADILLAC — Students in the Applied Construction Technology program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center are in the midst of one of their largest home-build projects to date.
Students began work on the home — located just east of town on 45 1/2 Road — last year and as of Tuesday, had completed much of the exterior features of the structure and were in the process of doing roof work, including the installation of synthetic felt and shingles.
During a typical year, program Parapro Tom Hurlbert said the class is able to complete all the roofing and siding of a new home build, allowing them to focus on interior work and finish the project off during the second year.
Owing to its size and complexity, however, this isn’t a typical project.
“This is way bigger,” Hurlbert said. “This might extend into a third year.”
“The truss package was more complex,” concurred program instructor Brad VanBuren. “This is not your typical ranch like we’ve built in the past.”
The home will be 2,700 square feet in size, not including the basement, and will feature four bedrooms, four bathrooms and an attached garage. VanBuren estimated the market value of the home when finished will be $450,000 to $500,000.
Hurlbert said they like to get the class out in the field quite a bit while the weather remains decent, although he added they also have to spend a certain amount of time back at the CTC doing labs and other classroom work.
He said their goal for this year is to at least get the roofing and siding finished on the home, and possibly begin running electrical wiring inside. He said the students also will pour concrete in the garage to give the class a place to cut wood in the wintertime.
Second-year student Teddy Richards, 18, said he has worked a lot with his grandfather doing carpentry jobs, which is what initially sparked his interest in signing up for the Applied Construction Technology program.
Richards said he really enjoyed his first year, particularly being able to spend time outside doing hands-on work; one of his favorite aspects of the building process is putting up the framing, which he described as the “skeleton of the house.”
“I like seeing it as it’s going up,” Richards said. “It’s interesting.”
Xander Rickard, 17, said he also enjoys the framing phase of the project.
“You get to see your work ... and it goes up pretty fast,” Rickard said. “You start from nothing and all of a sudden, it’s a house.”
Rickard also is in his second year of the program. When he graduates, he plans to obtain an apprenticeship under an electrician.
