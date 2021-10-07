CADILLAC — From September to June, fighting cold, snow, wind and other uncomfortable conditions, students in the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center’s Applied Construction Technology program will build a house from scratch.
They won’t be able to work during the summer months, when conditions are more suitable for outdoor activities, because school isn’t in session at that time. While this makes the build more challenging, ACT instructor Brad VanBuren said it also makes it more realistic.
“If you’re going to be building in this area, you need to know what it’s like here,” VanBuren said.
On Wednesday, CTC students and staff broke ground on their next home-build project on 45 1/2 Rd in Wexford County. Over a two-year period, students will receive hands-on training to learn every aspect of building the home.
The students will travel to the site at least a couple of days a week, contingent on weather conditions, to work. On features of the build they can’t do themselves, such as electrical, plumbing and installation of HVAC, VanBuren said the students will be working closely with subcontractors.
VanBuren said over the years, the class has built four homes in the same manner. Before they started building the homes themselves, VanBuren said the class helped out with Habitat for Humanity home-build projects. While working with Habitat for Humanity provided a good experience for the students, VanBuren said doing it themselves is much more comprehensive.
“The kids get way more hands-on experience this way,” VanBuren said.
When complete, the new home will be 1,734 square feet in size, with two stories, a basement, three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. VanBuren estimated the home will be listed for sale at around $300,000 to $325,000 when complete.
Like other industries, VanBuren said finding people to work in construction has been incredibly difficult in recent years.
Last year, VanBuren said he received 30-40 calls from contractors and subcontractors wondering when the next class of students would be ready to come to work for them.
“They’re very short on help,” VanBuren said. “There is definitely a high demand.”
Interest in the ACT class also is high. VanBuren said they’re completely maxed out right now.
Trends in the construction industry remain on the upswing, with a “correction” historically occurring every seven to 10 years or so. VanBuren said the cyclical nature of the industry is dictated by factors such petroleum prices.
VanBuren said he’s heard industry professionals talk about a general decline in workmanship lately as contractors have had to hire more unskilled workers to complete the jobs that are piling up on their plates.
Programs such as ACT give young people entering the field the skills and experience they need to hit the ground running after they graduate, filling that gap in unskilled labor.
VanBuren said they hope to have the foundation of the new home finished by Friday, with concrete flat work possibly done by next week.
