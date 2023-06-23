CADILLAC — This week local seventh, eighth and ninth graders participated in Wexford-Missaukee CTC’s summer camps.
Students could choose between seven different camps including automotive, culinary, digital media, healthcare, outdoor adventures, public safety, robotics, and healthcare.
“We’re kind of hitting that middle school early high school age range which that’s about the time kids are starting to think a little bit more about what their schooling should look like or what they want it to look like,” CTC principal Jason Traviss said. “Just exposure to what we offer is just the biggest thing that we look for.”
The three-day camp started Monday and concluded Wednesday.
Traviss said there were almost 100 students attending the camp this year. The camp was free this year, which is new from years past.
“Kids are interested, they’re engaged, all of them are staying busy, and they all seem to be smiling,” automotive technology instructor Brad Sikkema said.
Sikkema said the students learn basic vehicle maintenance during the camp including checking fluids, looking for leaks and changing tires.
“Showing the younger generations, especially, how to do all the basic stuff they need to know to just do it in their driveway at home,” Jaisen Montgomery said.
“It’s a good program. It allows you to open your mind to new things and see if you actually like working on cars and gets you jobs honestly,” Kaylee Keenan said.
Keenan and Montgomery are recent graduates from the class of 2023. They were helping out at the camp this week.
“It’s kind of like testing what they know and allowing them to experience what we got to experience,” Keenan said.
The automotive technology program usually has a wait list as well as the public safety program.
“It’s a very popular program, we do have a wait list every year, we only take about 30 students,” public safety paraprofessional Jason Baughan said.
Across the three days students in the public safety learned about traffic stops, fingerprinting, trying on firefighter gear, search and rescue, and first aid and CPR.
“The thing I like most about it is just the community that we have here, it’s really not like another class I have,” Ashton Martz. “We spend two hours every day with each other and build a relationship that’s unlike any other class I’ve been in.”
Martz is a second-year law enforcement student in the program.
“I just like passing on stuff that I’ve learned so far in the class because a lot of the stuff that we do can be applied in the real world,” Martz said.
He said that the public safety program also teaches leadership skills.
“If you don’t know what you want to do this class is perfect for picking up a bunch of skills that might be useful in the real world,” Martz said.
Traviss said goal of the summer camps is to give students a look into the CTC world.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for them to just get the exposure, kind of get firsthand experience on what we’re doing that way when they become juniors and seniors they can have more of an idea of what specific program they want to do,” Baughan said.
