CADILLAC — For the first week of the Metal Fabrication and Welding class at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, it was all about safety in the classroom.
With those necessities out of the way, during the second week, the fun could begin.
Program instructor Darrin Kearns said on Tuesday, the class had its first full day in the lab, where beginner students were able to practice the fundamentals of shielded metal arc welding.
Basically, Kearns said the fundamentals comes down to learning how to “strike an arc” and control the “arc gap,” which is the space between the welding rod and the metal being welded; if there’s too much space, the electric flow will cease but if there’s too little, the rod will stick to the metal like a magnet. The optimal distance is 1/8 of an inch.
“You want just the perfect base to get it to flow right,” said Kearns, who oversees two, two-and-a-half-hour long classes a day, each with 30 students. The program has become so popular over the last 15 years that Kearns said they have a waiting list of 30 students every year.
Kearns said the popularity of the program could have something to do with demand in the field, along with how much money a young person can make in the profession — even if they’re coming directly out of high school.
“There’s a huge demand,” Kearns said. “There is such a shortage of welders ... probably because of the retiring older generation, and this also applies to a lot of other different trades. There was such an emphasis for so long on kids going to college instead of trade school that we’re missing that school to work transition.”
“But you can make killer money (in the field),” Kearns continued. “And 100% job placement if they want to do it.”
Connor Putman, 17, said he “kind of fell in love with the shop” during a trip to the CTC in the sixth grade.
“It was a good experience,” Putman said. “I wanted to come back.”
Putman said he intends to pursue welding as his profession after high school and after obtaining a two-year welding and engineering degree from Ferris State University.
“I just love doing it every day,” Putman said. “I leave every day with a smile on my face.”
Carson Carlington, 18, said he became interesting in welding because of the opportunities it presents as a means making money, for travel and creativity.
“You’re always going to have a job,” Carlington said. “There are endless opportunities and you can make really good money without going into a ton of college debt.”
Carlington added that Kearns and the rest of the CTC staff provide a “really good environment to be able to grow.”
“You get what you put into it,” Carlington said. “And the teachers go above and beyond to help you.”
