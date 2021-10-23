CADILLAC — Teenagers from Wexford and Missaukee counties were given an opportunity recently to witness firsthand what they may end up doing professionally when they graduate from high school in a few years.
The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center held its annual open house on Tuesday; the event highlights the center’s various programs, which include applied construction technology, digital media production, manufacturing technology, health sciences, agriscience and natural resources, hospitality, computers, networking and electronics technology, and automotive technology, to name a few.
Tim Rigling, CTC director of career and technical education, said they weren’t able to hold the open house last year due to the pandemic but this year they felt comfortable bringing it back.
Rigling said the event is always popular and he expected it would draw between 600 and 700 attendees on Tuesday.
Enrollment at the CTC is at an all-time high right now, with a little more than 730 students currently attending.
“It’s the most students we’ve ever had,” said Rigling, who believes that area school districts have been instrumental in encouraging more students to consider trades classes at the CTC.
While all their programs are seeing a lot of interest, two in particular always fill up early — metal fabrication and allied health/health science.
Rigling said the open houses and tours they host are important because surveys have indicated that many students make the decision to attend the CTC soon after seeing for themselves what the center has to offer.
Students Jeremiah Blake and Tiffany Green were at the open house with their mother, Kristel.
Jeremiah, who’s 10, said he became interested in working on cars when one of his cousins began a career in the automotive industry after attending CTC. While he’s still a little too young to enroll at the CTC, Jeremiah never misses an opportunity to check out the various technologies on display during the open house, which he’s attended several times.
His sister, Tiffany, who is a little older, said she’s still undecided on what she wants to do for a living, although she added that events such as the open house help to put things into perspective a little bit.
Kristel said attending the open house was informative for her as well because it gave her a better idea what the programs would be teaching her children.
Tricia Clark attended the open house with her son, Blake, who is very interested in the public safety program and even tried on a full set of firefighting gear.
One of the reasons Blake is interested in public safety is his cousin, who started her career as a firefighter EMT and now is a police officer.
Blake added, however, that while public safety is on his list of potential career paths, he’s leaning more toward the digital media production program at this point, because he wants to “make movies.”
Luke Cook, a senior currently enrolled in the power sports and equipment program, said while he’s unsure ultimately what he wants to do for a living once he graduates, he can definitely see himself in the field he’s been training in.
For more information on the CTC, check out wmisd.org.
