CADILLAC — In October, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center was alerted to a test result showing one of the PFAS chemicals had elevated levels in one of its wells.
Another quarterly test was performed and Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA was 5 nanograms per liter. That reading is below the state threshold for maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L. Previously, PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well.
Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling said he was happy to see it drop below the state’s maximum contaminant level, but it just raises more questions they currently don’t have answers to.
“That’s encouraging, but it doesn’t change what we do in terms of working with (Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes, and Energy), finding the source and trying to eliminate it completely,” he said. “The good thing is it isn’t getting worse.”
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin said water samples were taken recently from drinking fountains and potable water sources at the CTC and from an on-site well. She also said it will be a few weeks before results are received.
As for a timeline for when nearby residential wells will be tested, Sutfin said sampling is scheduled to begin on Dec. 21.
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
During quarterly testing, levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals. That changed in October.
Although the CTC’s well showed elevated levels of PFNA, the other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The EPA has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid or PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states, including Michigan, have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guidelines, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
There are multiple options available to address the issue, including placing a filtration system on the well where the PFAS was detected and digging deeper in the existing well where the contamination is detected to see if they can move past it and into a different aquifer. A new well also could be drilled, one of the other wells with zero contamination could be tapped into to supply water to the CTC building or the campus could hook into the Haring Township Water System.
PFAS are a class of water-, heat- and oil-resistant chemicals. There are currently more than 4,700 different PFAS chemicals on the global market, making them among the most ubiquitous synthetic chemicals in the world.
They are found in a wide range of consumer products including stain-resistant carpets and upholstery, waterproof clothing, floor waxes, nonstick cookware, greaseproof food packaging and even some dental floss. They are also found in certain firefighting foams that are commonly used at military bases, airports and other fire training areas.
When the elevated level was detected, a letter was sent home with CTC students, penned by Rigling. A public notice also was placed on the entrances of the CTC.
