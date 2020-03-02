CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee power sports and equipment class found out last week they took third place in a national video contest.
With the help of digital media production student Kaden Darrow, the class submitted a video in the Channellock Trade School Trade-Up Competition.
Digital media production paraprofessional Rich Spicer said they received almost 800 likes on their video but the first place winner topped 2,000.
As the third-place finalist, the class will still receive $1,000 in cash, along with Channellock tools for all team members and their classroom.
“Not a bad consolation prize,‘ Spicer said, “and it’s still nice to know that Kaden’s video was judged in the top three out of the 30 they videos they received. We also just found out that Channellock was so impressed with Kaden’s video, that they’re bringing their road crew here to the CTC sometime in late April or early May.‘
Power sports and equipment program instructor Dave Mackey said they submitted a video in the contest last year but didn’t make it to the top three.
The video features panning camera shots of students and tools in the power sports and equipment classroom, a voiceover written by Darrow, and an interview with CTC director Tim Rigling.
Mackey said the winnings they receive in the contest will go toward purchasing new equipment and tools for the classroom.
“Our tools are getting a little tired,‘ said Mackey, who added that demand for jobs related to power sports and equipment is through the roof right now.
