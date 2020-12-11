CADILLAC — The adjustment to virtual learning likely hasn't been easy for students, but for those attending the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center in Cadillac, it has been more frustrating.
The CTC boosts a more hands-on learning approach that appeals to a wide range of students including, those heading to college after graduation as well as those who might attend a trade school or enter the workforce. It also gives those students who don't necessarily do well in the traditional classroom setting the chance to excel.
COVID-19, however, has changed that since Nov. 18. In a Nov. 15 evening press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' three-week pause.
The order, which took effect on Nov. 18, limited indoor gatherings to members of no more than two households in one place at one time; disallowed indoor dining and gathering at restaurants and bars; called for the closure of casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes; halted in-person classes at colleges and high schools; and prohibited organized sports that aren't part of rigorous COVID prevention programs operated by university and professional athletic organizations.
It was recently extended until Dec. 20.
CTC students as well as all high school students again are left hoping that they can return to school right before winter break or after it in the New Year.
A BIG LEARNING CURVE
Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling said when the pause originally happened last month, everyone was better prepared than they were in March.
At the beginning of the current school year, Rigling said a shutdown or pause was something everyone knew could happen and the CTC started planning for it at the beginning.
"All our professional development and planning at the beginning of the year was focused on when we had students here (at the CTC), give them as much hands-on as we can," he said. "Get them a welder and under a car. At some point, we knew we would be remote, and then we could get the paperwork done and do book work."
Rigling also said the CTC staff and instructors made sure they had good contact information for every student and ensured the students and staff were well-versed with using the online platforms for learning. He said the purpose was to make sure if learning went virtual, it wasn't like last spring.
"Our staff had a big learning curve with the technology, online resources, and learning management systems to be able to produce content online," he said. "We had to purchase webcams and other tools so staff could video themselves and lessons. We also had to get students in the mode of submitting work through online means."
He said instructors are coming in daily to meet and teach virtually with their students. They also connect with them if they have questions or need help learning from home, according to Rigling. He will admit it is not the best because the CTC wants to get students hands-on. That means grabbing a wrench, welding torch or grabbing a whisk to start baking.
THE BEST IT CAN BE
When it comes to virtual learning, students at the CTC likely all agree that face-to-face is the best, but they also likely differ in their opinions regarding how they are learning during the pause.
For Agriscience and Natural Resources and Pine River High School student Leo Finkbeiner the virtual learning isn't what he signed up for when he opted to go to the CTC. He said there was a reason he wanted to go to the CTC and doing more bookwork wasn't it.
"Honestly, I really don't like virtual learning. You really don't get the same experience," he said. "We took (CTC classes) because we are better hands-on learners than we are book learners, most of us at least, and just putting us on virtual handicaps us. I understand why it happened, but it doesn't mean I have to agree with it."
Tyler Person also is in the Agriscience and Natural Resources program and his home school is the Cadillac Innovation High School. Like Finkbeiner, Person said virtual learning is hard and he and his classmates are missing out on a lot of the skills they would be obtained if they were face-to-face.
For Manton Consolidated Schools senior and Agriscience and Natural Resources student Alexia Bessette, the virtual learning they are having to do now just compounds the missed opportunities for learning the Class of 2021 has had to endure the past two school years.
"If we don't come back (after Dec. 20), especially for seniors like me, it will be very hard to do all the activities we do with FFA (Future Famers of America) that help us learn and teach us leadership. It will be hard for seniors especially since we lost it last year as well."
For Cadillac High School and Computers, Networking, and Electronics Technology student Keegan Buckmaster the learning is different than it would be if they were able to be face-to-face, but they are still learning.
Buckmaster also said he believes he is learning what he needs to from the virtual platform but understands face-to-face learning would be better. Although it is better to be in the classroom rather than virtual, Buckmaster said he doesn't feel like it is harming students or their learning process, but it is harder.
"I know it can be harder and I personally have a harder time focusing online. But, if you work hard enough, you should be gaining the same knowledge you would be in class," Buckmaster said.
Overall, CNET instructor Jeremy Houser said he and the other programs at the CTC are doing a pretty good job of keeping the pace for educating the students.
Every day, Houser said his students are doing what they are supposed to be doing and while there have been periodic technology issues, they are doing well. While the CNET program is somewhere in the middle with bookwork and hands-on learning, Houser said he understands other programs fall on different parts of that spectrum. He also understands for programs that are more hands-on that virtual learning is not ideal, but everyone is doing the best they can.
Allied Health/Health Science Careers instructor Becky Nicholas said staff at the CTC was prepared for virtual learning and students in her class are getting to see the pandemic from a different perspective than other students.
"For the most part, my students are rolling with it," she said. "My students, in particular, get dual benefits from this. They are learning about the medical side of this pandemic and also how it affects students' lives and patients' lives."
Nicholas said her students can do most of the things they typically do, but if the pause continues she does have concerns because face-to-face is the best way to educate students. She said the CTC prides itself on being able to give students an education they can see, feel and touch and that part of their learning is currently missing.
"I think we are touching on a lot of it by virtual learning. We are preparing them well, but I would hate to see it go longer," she said.
