GRAND RAPIDS — Students from the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center recently competed in the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference in Grand Rapids. They represented their programs, communities, and schools with outstanding professionalism, work ethic and demeanor.
Below are the results from this year’s competition:
Business Management Administration (BMA): Jaylyn Hamilton of Cadillac High School, Donna Huynh of Cadillac High School, Autumn Webster of Cadillac High School received a gold medal in Entrepreneurship.
Computers, Networking and Electronics Technology (CNET): Brady Johnston (Homeschooled) received a gold medal in Information Technology Services; Caleb Brooks (Homeschooled) received a gold medal in Internet working; Evan DeBoer of Cadillac High School received a silver medal in Information Technology Services; Cole Ingleright of McBain High School received a silver medal in Internet working.
Hospitality, Retailing, and Entrepreneurship (HRE): Mackenzie Vrieze of Cadillac Heritage Christian received a bronze medal in Commercial Baking.
Power Sports and Equipment (PSE): Javin Wanstead of Pine River High School received a gold medal in Aviation Maintenance; Clayton Stimmer of Mesick High School received a gold medal in Marine Service Technology; CJ Rodenbaugh of Cadillac High School received a Silver Medal in Aviation Maintenance; Luke Cook of Bear Lake High School received a bronze medal in Aviation Maintenance; Lucas Hinkamp of Lake City High School received a bronze medal in Marine Service Technology; Zach Pendley of Pine River High School received a bronze medal in Motorcycle Technology; and Gavin Rudliff of Brethren High School received a bronze medal in Power Equipment Technology.
Public Safety: Zach Barger of Cadillac Innovation High School received a bronze medal in Criminal Justice.
All gold medalist winners will have an opportunity to represent the CTC at the National SkillsUSA competition in June.
