CADILLAC — On Feb. 17-18, 2022, six Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center students participated in the Cheboygan Straits Area Welding competition in one of three categories.
As part of this competition, students were required to take a safety quiz along with completing a performance test. These timed assessments met the industry and American Welding Society (AWS) standards, which includes applying welding symbols while fabricating to the blueprint specifications. The competition was designed to provide students with a measurement of the real-world expectations as future welders in the workforce.
The students receiving first place in each category received a $4,000 scholarship along with prizes valued at approximately $500. Second and third place award winners also received prizes valued at approximately $500.
FCAW (Flux Cored Arc Welding):
1st Place — Evan Parker of Manton High School
2nd Place — Derringer Boerma of Pine River
SMAW (Shielded Metal Arc Welding):
2nd Place — Caleb Kamphouse of McBain High School
3rd Place — Brent Osborn of Mesick High School
GMAW (Gas Metal Arc Welding):
3rd Place — Ben Lockhart of Pine River High School
4th Place — Collin Johnston of Cadillac High School
