CADILLAC — Diapers and wipes and sleep sacks and other infant items were piled on two tables in a classroom in the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
You might expect the baby gear in the health classroom, but instead, the supplies were in the public safety classroom, the results of a leadership project coordinated by public safety student Aleena Bennett.
"My older sister has a baby. That's how I kind of thought of this," Bennett said, explaining she's been watching and observing how quickly her nephew goes through diapers.
Bennett reached out to Oasis Family Resource Center.
"I called them and asked what they would like, what they would want," Bennett said.
From there, Bennett coordinated CTC donations. Students from the broader school, not just public safety, donated items and raised funds, including nearly $500 in a Walmart gift card.
Cyndy Vogt, director of donations for the Oasis Family Resource Center, thanked the students for their efforts and provided an overview of Oasis programs when she picked up the supplies on Thursday afternoon, March 11.
She talked to the students about how Oasis programs interact with law enforcement.
"Our staff will appreciate everything that you'll be doing in your lives to help us help women in the community," Vogt said. "From the bottom of our hearts, this is absolutely such a generous, wonderful, appreciated gift. You guys did great."
