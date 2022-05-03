Twenty-two high school seniors enrolled in the Hospitality, Retailing and Entrepreneurship program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center recently earned certification from the Toastmaster International Youth Leadership program.
The 12 hours of training required students to give two speeches in addition to leading the class as if it were a Toastmaster club. The program was coordinated by Angel Vallejo, a local Toastmaster representative.
From the first attempts at public speaking, which was a basic introduction speech, to their final career presentation, there was amazing growth both individually and as a group. “I saw some of them breakthrough from anxiety and tears of fear into action and self-expression. It’s been an absolute honor,” said Vallejo.
“The program taught us leadership and definitely gave us different tactics to use both before and during presenting to help alleviate anxiety,” described Anna Holibaugh of Cadillac High School.
The certificate award recipients are:
Jason Aten of Lake City High School, Dominicc Campbell of Marion High School, Zachary DeZeeuw of McBain High School, Tyler Figueroa of Lake City High School, Kilie Folwer of Bear Lake High School, Emily Hendrickson of Cadillac Innovation High School, Anna Holibaugh of Cadillac High School, Ashley Hooker of Pine River High School, Nicole Hosner of Cadillac High School, Andrew Johns of Cadillac High School, Kaitlyn Kinsey of Pine River High School, Kaylyn Masterson of Pine River High School, Killashandra Moss of Manton High School, Taylor Norman of Lake City High School, Lydia Smith of Cadillac High School, Samantha Smith of Marion High School, Alex Vana of McBain High School, Autumn Vanderstar of Cadillac High School, Mackenzie Vrieze of Cadillac Heritage Christian, Jacob Young of Pine River High School, Theresa Young of Brethren High School and Brooke Zalokar of Mesick High School.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.
