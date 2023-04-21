CADILLAC — A man wearing a surgical mask over his face and dressed in red flannel burst into the Career Technical Center store armed with a handgun, which he used to hold up six people inside and rob $500 out of the cash register.
Video cameras caught the robbery on tape, along with the getaway.
Dale Hall, a firefighter, has been charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident, and faces a jury of his peers in the Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court, with Judge Jason Elmore presiding.
This is the scenario that teenagers in the CTC Public Safety program acted out recently — an exercise that is intended both to educate and to prepare the students for roles they may end up playing in real life one day.
Some of the students acted out the role of the prosecutor, some acted out the role of defense attorney, some acted out the roles of witness, and students from another CTC class acted as the jury.
The facts of the case are as follows: after the robbery, police located a vehicle that matched the description of the one used in the getaway; this vehicle was owned by Hall, who lied about his whereabouts that day, claiming to be at work when in fact he had the day off; inside the vehicle police found a handgun that matched the description of the weapon used in the robbery, along with a shirt and hat that resembled the clothing worn by the suspect.
In addition, a witness said the robber’s voice was that of Hall, who they had met prior to the incident.
Based on the facts just mentioned, it might seem like an open and shut case, but there are a number of additional facts that could cast doubt in the minds of a jury member when considering if Hall is guilty or not guilty.
They include the following: no one has been able to positively identify Hall by sight as the person who robbed the store, and the witness who identified him by voice had only met him one other time prior to the incident; fingerprints on the gun indicate it was held by someone’s left hand, while the robber in the video was using his right hand to hold the weapon; and one of the witnesses struck a bizarre pose during the robbery, signifying that perhaps he wasn’t afraid for his life at the time, which conflicted with earlier testimony he gave.
Throughout the mock trial, students representing the defense and prosecution did their best to grapple with the facts of the case to convince the jury one way or the other about what actually happened that day.
Long pauses between questions, frequent consultations with CTC instructor Brett DeAugustine, and tentative and oftentimes incorrect “objections” to statements made by the opposing side highlighted how challenging the exercise was for the students involved.
On multiple occasions, Elmore took the opportunity to educate the students on courtroom procedure, elucidating such nuanced matters as how to phrase questions as to not lead a witness — if you’re the one who called the witness — and how to ask all the leading questions you want if you’re cross-examining a witness. In another instance, Elmore sustained a correct “speculation” objection from the defense after a prosecuting attorney asked a witness if they met Hall before he robbed the store, since phrasing it that way would imply that he committed the robbery before being proven guilty.
While the process proved difficult and tedious, it wasn’t without its share of fun and humor, including when a member of the prosecution misspoke and referred to a witness as “ociffer” instead of “officer,” to which Elmore kiddingly inquired as to their level of sobriety at that moment.
In the end, the majority of jurors indicated that they felt Hall was guilty based on the prosecution’s presentation of the case.
Afterward, Elmore said the verdict in this exercise tends to be 60% of jurors saying he’s guilty, and 40% saying he’s not guilty.
Elmore added that he’s sat through the same exercise — with the exact same basic set of facts — a number of times, and each time the process unfolds differently due to a variety of factors, including witnesses changing their stories at the last minute — something that happens in real life all the time.
Elmore gave a few suggestions for the defense and prosecution, including slowing down and inviting the jurors into the scene through a story-telling method rather than merely reciting to them what happened.
Daniel Bonk, 17, was on the defense during the exercise, and he said remembering all the facts of the case was one of the hardest things for him.
For 18-year-old Desirae Vrieze, who is planning to pursue a career in law enforcement after graduation, the main lesson she took away from the experience is the importance of working together as a team to present the case.
Instructor Brett DeAugustine, who also works as an officer for the City of Newaygo Police Department, said even though he’s gone through the exercise about a dozen times, he’s still learning things about the process that help him to perform his duties.
“It helps you to become a better police officer ... learning how put together a prosecution and a defense — the procedural things,” DeAugustine said. “And to learn the pitfalls so you can avoid them at the front end.”
