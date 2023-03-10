CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center is all about getting its students ready for a career.
That path can mean additional schooling or training but also can mean career readiness soon after they graduate from high school. For that reason, the CTC has been hosting its annual Work Ethic Panel for first-year CTC students to attend.
The event has these high school juniors discuss with six local employers the things they are looking for in ideal employee candidates. Topics that were discussed included attendance, interviewing strategies, attitude, opportunities, tuition assistance and more.
CTC Work-Based Learning Coordinator LeAnne Bush coordinates the event every year and every year she said it is an important event that opens a lot of students’ eyes. She said the idea to hold the event started seven or eight years ago and it fits the CTC’s motto of career readiness.
“We wanted to bring in employers to answer questions the students might have. They might hear these things from their instructors or parents but hearing from the employers might hit home more,” Bush said. “As far as what employers are looking for, they told them attendance and attitude and they can teach the rest.”
She said the event allowed students to ask questions about various topics including dress code, tattoos, piercings, criminal backgrounds, tuition reimbursements, signing bonuses and what education is needed to be hired. The six panelists included men and women from healthcare, media, industry, insurance, farming and law enforcement.
The event also was emceed by CTC Principal Jason Traviss, Bush said.
“It is a dress-up event for (students) and we want them to dress up and engage with (the panel) to see what they had to say,” Bush said. “What skills and attitudes are needed and what they are looking for during an interview.”
