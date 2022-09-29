CADILLAC — Making the jump from Tracfone to smartphone can be daunting for seniors, but thanks to a few students at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Technical Center (CTC), they’re more tech-savvy than ever.
The Cadillac Senior Center has been organizing tech education classes with the CTC’s Digital Media Production (DMP) class for years, with the most recent session taking place Wednesday. This time around, seniors had the chance to visit the CTC in person and were paired up with one or two DMP students who could teach them how to use a piece of technology they’re struggling with.
Some seniors were brand-new to their smartphones and laptops, while others came with a basic understanding of their tech, but wanted to hone in on a specific skill. Though the intention of the class is for seniors to learn from a younger, more technologically advanced generation, it’s also a way for them to build a connection with the students and share some knowledge of their own.
While class was in session, small groups of seniors and students were scattered across the room, each focusing on a different tech-related goal.
Seniors could first be heard asking their assigned students how to answer a call on a smartphone, convert files into different formats and use the cloud. But, in between the tech talk, the seniors and students became more comfortable with one another, and by the end of the hour, they were swapping stories.
DMP students Annie Hayden and Abigail Sikkema were paired up with senior Frank Haver, who they said had the funniest stories. When Hayden returned after making a trip to the restroom, she said Haver was telling Sikkema a tale from his time in the war.
Haver said the time he spent with his assigned students was very informational, and he left the class bewildered at how much they knew about today’s technology.
“These two ladies were tremendous, very talented ladies,” he said. “I asked a question, they, ‘click, click, click,’ and there it is.”
Haver used to have a Tracfone, but recently purchased a smartphone and said he wanted to learn all he could about it. Before smartphones increased in popularity, Haver said he would spend hours at the library digging up information, or check his encyclopedia. But now, there’s a wealth of information right at his fingertips.
“I’m just wowed at the technology that’s available on these cell phones,” he said.
Sikkema’s teaching experience with Haver further highlighted the stark difference between their generations that she already knew was there. She found herself struggling to explain certain smartphone functions, because to her, they’re muscle memory.
“This is a part of my generation,” she said. “When (seniors) were growing up, this wasn’t even thought of, so there has to be a common ground we can come to and try to show them what to do.”
Like Haver, senior Susan Sokoloski was formerly a Tracfone user. Before coming to class, she had no idea how to use her smartphone, but after learning a few tricks from DMP student Charlotte Trowbridge, she’s finally able to make calls, send messages and set an alarm.
“It was an expensive alarm clock,” Sokoloski said.
Having nailed down the basics, Sokoloski has even more to learn, and said she’ll be attending future tech classes organized through the senior center.
Trowbridge has always loved helping people, which is why she signed up to teach the seniors in Wednesday’s class. She said she was happy to teach Sokoloski more about her device and pass along a few new skills.
Following class time, seniors and students gathered in the Lake Superior Room to enjoy a snack provided by the Senior Networking Advocacy Group and spend more time together before going their separate ways.
Cadillac Senior Center Director Diane Patterson said Wednesday’s event was a success. Although she’s sat in on several other tech classes, she’s always glad to see how quickly they connect, and how beneficial the program is for building seniors’ confidence with their devices.
