CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Career Technical Center ran their summer camp after a two-year hiatus.
Middle school students were able to pick a hands-on learning course, with some of the options being cooking, gardening and auto shop. An expert instructor and paraprofessional, along with some CTC program assistants, guided the students through basic skills that would be needed in the professional field of the camp they chose.
In this summer's cooking camp, the instructor stood behind a silver rolling table with an egg roll wrapper in hand, showing students the rolling and sealing technique needed before deep-frying.
Cooking and baking is a strong passion of student Lia Cucinella, which is why she chose the cooking camp.
"I figured that this would be a great experience for me to do, and great lessons to learn and just be a fun experience and something to do during the summer instead of just sitting at home," Cucinella said.
Another camp offered at the CTC summer program is digital media production, where students are given camera equipment to write, shoot and edit their own film. Some students could be seen dressed in different costumes and holding props like a plastic guitar. Others decided to make their film with stop-motion animation and built a small-scale set on a tabletop.
The program is aimed at helping students make an early career decision.
"The sooner they know about the technology that's available to them, the faster they can make a career decision. Sometimes we get a 17- or 18-year-old who decides that this isn't what they're interested in, and that's okay, too," CTC Digital Media Production Paraprofessional Rich Spicer said. "Because, you know, career technical education is all about figuring out what you don't want to do, in addition to figuring out what to do."
Watching his students become his co-workers in the field is one of Spicer's favorite parts of working with the camp, and he's always happy to give them advice.
"They asked me sometimes, you know, do you have any advice? What can I do? How can I get a raise? What's the proper way to ask for a raise? That kind of thing. So I've had that happen recently, too," Spicer said. "That is the most rewarding part."
Within each camp, there's guidance from paraprofessionals, but at the end of the day, the kids get to keep something that they soddered, grew or cooked themselves. For the agro-science students it's a plant, and for the mechanics students it's a small radio.
For students learning in the auto, mechanics, welding and computer science camps, they get the opportunity to work with tools that might not be available at home.
Many students enjoy the consistent stimulation and physical appeal of something like welding, according to CTC Metal Fabrication and Welding Instructor Darin Kearns. When walking through the "classroom," it's usual to see sparks fly up into the air from behind protective plastic curtains as students fuse their metals together.
The girls and boys in the class were focused closely on their task, briefly lifting their face shields to inspect their work before slapping them back down again and picking up a tool.
Students can apply the skills they've learned in the summer camp program to their traditional schooling.
"In terms of some of the teamwork things that they do, some of the problem solving skills that they do, within the activities, those transition into the hard academics," CTC Principal Jason Traviss said. "To English, math, social studies, science. I think a lot of it is is working with others and collaborating."
Confidence is an important, non-technical skill that's also learned in the classroom, in Traviss' opinion.
"You know, middle school, those are tough years, and you're trying to figure a lot of things out. I think any exposure that provides confidence building is a plus," Traviss said. "Even if by the time they're a junior, they've completely changed their mind, and maybe welding isn't as fun anymore, or maybe it's turned into digital media, or into culinary. That's the beauty of the CTC. There's a diverse selection of programs."
Starting as a single health camp, Jennifer Gaffke, CTC Grants and Special Projects Coordinator, said the program continued to grow as its popularity increased.
"We had a huge interest in it, and we thought, 'well, maybe we should do more.' So, that's kind of how it changed, or grew into offering more programs. It just has become more and more popular every year," Gaffke said. "I start getting phone calls in January, February from parents like, 'are you doing summer camp this summer?'"
The hope of the CTC staff is that students will enjoy the program so much, they'll want to come back as high school juniors and seniors to participate in the CTC program, or one of the early college programs being offered.
Students and parents who are interested in learning more about the Wexford-Missaukee ISD CTC, and the programs they offer, can visit http://wmisd.org.
