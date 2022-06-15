CTC summer camps return with programs new and old

CADILLAC — At the Wexford Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center, summer camp means something a little different. Activities like canoeing are exchanged for welding, programming and soldering, and campers are making cuisine rather than eating it in the mess hall.
This year’s CTC Summer Camp program runs from June 13-15, and although their staple programs like automotive camp, computer camp and culinary camp have returned, two new learning experiences had been added to the agenda.
Power Sports and Equipment Camp isn’t brand new to the CTC, but it’s unfamiliar to many of the current campers. The program had been active before the COVID-19 pandemic, but went on a hiatus for several years during shutdowns.
On day one of camp, students were being introduced to different varieties of engines, and concepts like torque and compression.
“We did water rockets this morning, and that worked really well,” said Power Sports and Equipment Instructor David Mackey. “We just try to expose them to the different areas of it, and try to get their hands on stuff as soon as we can.”
Throughout the remaining days of camp, Mackey said he’s looking forward to seeing students become more engaged with the material, and to see their nerves fade away.
“They come in today, they’re a little bit nervous, they’re not quite sure what they’re gonna do,” he said. “And then by tomorrow, you’ll have them getting here early and getting fired right up, get them working on everything.”
Interest in the camp was high, Mackey said, and it’s mostly appealed to young men, but he was happy to see a female student in the class as well. In Mackey’s opinion, women often make the best technicians, and it’s something that he and Power Sports and Equipment Paraprofessional Ken Hambright make an effort to communicate to their students.
As more young women join the field of STEM, he hopes to see their interest in the engineering-based CTC camps grow.
Ellee Bridson is also the only female student in her Diesel Power Camp. Last summer she participated in the welding camp, and when it wasn’t available this year, she decided to get involved with diesel power, which is centered around heavy equipment.
There were fewer girls than boys in the welding camp as well, but Bridson said none of them were treated any differently because of their gender.
Becoming a welder is Bridson’s career aspiration for the future, and said she’s looking forward to learning more about heavy equipment, because it relates so strongly to welding.
“I do want to be a welder when I get older,” she said. “So learning to use certain heavy equipment and what goes into them and what you need to look at, really helps you if you are working in welding.”
Also returning to the CTC Summer Camp program is Electronics student Aaron Proctor. Last year, Proctor said he had a lot of fun learning skills like soldering, and he was able to then apply that knowledge at home working with his dad.
Something that hasn’t changed for Proctor is the nervousness that he felt coming into the program, but nonetheless, he said he’s still excited to learn even more this summer.
Another new program to the CTC Summer Camp roster is the Marketing is Sweet camp. Students begin the program by tasting a variety of different Hershey’s chocolates. Then, they develop a new Hershey’s candy bar concept and marketing campaign.
Marketing Instructor Sarah McKeever said the program used to be tied to the culinary camp, but they’ve now separated the two to bring another creativity-based class to camp.
The CTC focus is mostly on trades, which attracts a lot of students eager to enter the workforce, but McKeever said marketing has been an attractive field of work as well.
“Marketing is a high demand, high-paying career field, and I think that marketing teachers don’t do a good job at marketing how important it is,” she said. “Because, it doesn’t matter what career you decide you want to be in, there’s a marketing side to it.”
When people think of business, McKeever said they typically think of working at a desk in a cubicle all day, but creativity and innovation play a huge role in that line of work.
Participation numbers for this year’s CTC Summer Camps are down, according to CTC Principal Jason Traviss, but he said the impact of the programs are still there.
“I think that if our numbers are down, that doesn’t bother us too much, because we know that we’ve been doing it long enough that the kids who want to sign up will sign up,” he said. “We keep it affordable, we keep it engaging, so whether the numbers go up or down, we’re pretty happy with the fact that kids are willing to go back and do a school setting after school lets out.”
With the reintroduction of the Power Sports and Equipment camp and the addition of the Marketing is Sweet camp, Traviss said the opportunity for other new camps could be there. But they do intend to stay consistent with the key programs they currently offer.
