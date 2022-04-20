CTC welding

Left to Right: Master Sgt. Kenton Disbrow, Hunter Buck of Manton High School, instructor Darin Kearns, paraprofessional Matt Larkins, Evan Parker of Manton High School, and Tech. Sgt. Kenton Disbrow.

 courtesy photo

CADILLAC — Students in the Metal Fabrication/Welding program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center recently won a competition sponsored by the US Air Force and Space Force.

This state-wide competition was open to all high school students enrolled in any Career and Technical Education course. Students were asked to submit an art project representing both the Air Force and their CTE program. After being selected as the first-place winner, the WMCTC students were presented with a large toolbox that will be used within the Welding lab.