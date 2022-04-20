CADILLAC — Students in the Metal Fabrication/Welding program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center recently won a competition sponsored by the US Air Force and Space Force.
This state-wide competition was open to all high school students enrolled in any Career and Technical Education course. Students were asked to submit an art project representing both the Air Force and their CTE program. After being selected as the first-place winner, the WMCTC students were presented with a large toolbox that will be used within the Welding lab.
