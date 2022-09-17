CADILLAC — Just as the natural world is made up of a dense web of interconnected systems, the topics taught in the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center’s Agriscience and Natural Resource program are deeply connected and build off one another as the year progresses.
Program instructor Mark Johnson said the year starts off with the students learning about soil basics, which is the foundation of all the other topics addressed later on.
In November, for instance, the class will pick up a batch of “eyed” salmon eggs from the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. “Eyed” eggs are those that have been fertilized and are developed to the point where the embryo’s eyes can be seen in the eggs.
Within about two weeks, the eggs will hatch and the class for the next few months will feed the fish, clean the tank they’re in and perform other necessary duties to keep them alive and growing. Once they’re about 3 inches long, the class will release the salmon in the Manistee River.
Johnson said taking care of the fish creates a great segue from the soil unit to the water unit, which includes lessons on river systems, soil runoff, wastewater treatment and watershed science.
Since so many aspects of water quality and the health of animals in Michigan’s lakes and rivers has to do directly with soil quality, the units complement each other in a holistic way, as do other topics studied later in the year.
“Everything builds on everything else,” Johnson said. “Each depends on the prior unit.”
Salmon is of particular interest in the program, Johnson said, because it is a non-native fish species that was introduced to the Great Lakes by humans; learning about how that came to be, the species’ impact on the ecology of Michigan waterways, and the current predator/prey dynamics resulting from the species’ presence all are topics tackled by students enrolled in the program.
In the 15 years Johnson has taught the class, he said he’s never had as many students as he does this year.
“We have 60 students in the program right now,” Johnson said. “I think it’s the right program for our demographic.”
Johnson said kids in this area often have grown up outdoors, understand the interconnectedness of the natural world, and have a basic knowledge of where their food comes from. Having this kind of background oftentimes sparks an interest in career fields related to natural resources, Johnson said.
Second-year student Ellie Rigling, 17, said she enrolled in the program because it “sounded really fun” and reminded her of many of the things she was already interested in, including nature, wildlife and being out in the woods.
While the program was about all of those things, Rigling said it also turned out to be about much more, including how agriculture works and lessons on how to be an effective team leader. Rigling said after high school, she plans to attend Michigan Technological University and pursue a career as a forester.
Johnson said the great thing about the Agriscience and Natural Resources program is that the lessons are versatile and can be applied to a wide range of careers.
For instance, some students who go through the program may end up in fields directly related to agriscience and natural resources, such as working at a fish hatchery or with the U.S. Forest Service; while others may pursue any number of ancillary fields — such as working as a golf course superintendent or in equine science.
“It’s a broad field,” Johnson said. “But it’s all under the same umbrella. Really, the sky’s the limit with what you can do with it.”
