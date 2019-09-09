CADILLAC — When it comes to roads in Wexford County, the story is similar to many other municipalities in the region.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer Karl Hanson said his agency’s biggest concerns are with culverts and bridges on the local road system. A local road’s primary function is to provide access to various types of property. Examples of local roads include residential streets and lightly-traveled county roads
On April 8, the Wexford County Road Commission announced a portion of Pole Road in Cherry Grove Township would be closed due to a failing culvert. On April 15, the road was reopened to traffic after a new concrete culvert was installed.
Roughly a month later, the road commission again had to announce a portion of East Lake Mitchell Drive about a quarter-mile south of 13th Street was closed due to a culvert failure. The closure was announced on May 16.
The road commission was working on three other culverts in the area that were deemed to be a higher priority but the East Lake Mitchell Drive culvert took precedence after its failure. The culvert was replaced and the road reopened on May 21, but it was one of more than 200 in the area that needed replacing, according to Hanson.
“Our local roads have a number of culverts that are aging and they are expensive to fix. To meet current requirements is very costly and the cost of a medium-sized culvert is comparable to constructing a mile or two of road,‘ Hanson said.
In May, Hanson said to replace a basic culvert on a paved road will cost at least $5,000 every time. To install a box culvert, the cost can be between $80,000 and $400,000 while replacing smaller culverts, 15-18 inches, depends on what type of structure can be used. Cost also varies depending on how water associated with the project needs to be managed.
Hanson also said the county’s gravel road system is need of improvements. That would include putting down more gravel, repairs to drainage issues and locations where drifting occurs to help the roads dry up quicker.
Hanson said the road commission has started trying innovations to not only stretch the money they have but also to fix the county’s local roads. This includes doing chip seals, wedging, and spot repairs called bar seals. He said the road commission recently tried cold-in-place recycling on recent repairs to Mackinaw Trail.
Cold-in-place recycling consists of milling the existing road pavement to a predetermined depth to recover the material that was used in the original construction. This material is then reprocessed, normally with a stabilizing agent, to form a new strengthened pavement layer. Hanson said on one stretch of Mackinaw Trial the road commission mixed it with emulsion while another stretch was mixed with hot asphalt, which makes foamed asphalt.
“We will monitor the performance long-term but also do testing on materials for strength and durability to see how they perform,‘ Hanson said.
If there is a silver lining regarding county roads, Hanson said the county’s primary road system is one of the best in the state. He said using both the primary road fund and various federal grants is how Wexford County has been able to maintain the primary road system. A primary road is a usually state-maintained road in a recognized system of highways.
“(Primary roads) are less of a concern than it is for other counties,‘ he said.
