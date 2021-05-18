The conditions currently are very dangerous when it comes to the potential for wildfire and the daily fluctuations will likely continue at least through the rest of this month.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fire Management Specialist Lee Osterland said while fire danger is expected to reach "Very High" by Tuesday, this spring hasn't been anything out of the ordinary and he hasn't seen any type of trend other than cyclical ebbs and flows of nature.
"Every eight to 10 years, we get a dry spell that drags on into the summer months. It's nothing unusual," he said. "We will get some rain and then (fire danger) goes down for a while. We get a dry spell and it increases. It is Michigan."
Osterland said it wasn't that long ago where the Northern Michigan region experienced snowfall. So it should come as no surprise that the state is typically at the mercy of the Great Lakes and fire season is no different.
He said currently, the primary concern in the state is the area known as "Pine Country," which includes places such as Roscommon, Grayling, Gaylord and Kalkaska. While the Cadillac area was still considered "high" for fire danger, those areas were in the "very high" category. The anticipation was the Cadillac area would be moved up to that status by Tuesday.
Osterland also said even with the rain forecasted later this week, the weekend and the potential 80s that are expected will crank the fire danger back up quickly.
The critical times in the Lower Peninsula for fire danger is March through May. Once the calendar flips to June, Osterland said the trees are "leafed out" and people are having to mow their grass. The green-up has occurred and fire danger typically lessens.
By the end of July and into August, however, Osterland said fire danger flares back up.
With Michigan being a fairly populated state, when wildfires do occur there is always a concern for damage to private property and structures like homes, according to Osterland. That is why residents must stay up to date with the level of fire danger, especially this time of year.
"Very few burn permits are being issued in the northern part of the state and Upper Peninsula. People can still have campfires, but the permits are for debris burning. People have to be careful," he said.
Potential fuels that help wildfires spread include things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches. If you build a campfire or a bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment, according to the DNR. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
If you plan to burn yard debris, first check to see if burning is permitted in your area. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps or other debris and make sure no branches are hanging overhead.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
As of Monday, open debris burning was not permitted anywhere within Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, as well as all of the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.
The U.S. Forest Service has already had to fight several wildfires this spring. In March, a wildfire started just north of M-55 in the area of Peterson Creek Trail and Warfield Road in Manistee County. That fire burned nearly 600 acres.
Last month, the U.S. Forest Service started a control burn at the Huron-Manistee National Forests north of the village of Sand Lake that became a wildfire and threatened housing subdivisions in the area. The blaze was called the Brittle Fire and close to 6,000 acres were burned. The fire occurred on nearly all forest service land and no structures were lost.
Last month, the forest service said it was aware there is a strong interest and some speculation about the causal factors that contributed to this prescribed fire becoming a wildfire. It was determined the most effective way to answer those questions is through a full review, which agency policy requires. Once complete, the forest service said it will share the facts and lessons learned.
