CADILLAC — People often spend their holidays gathering with friends and family, but that can be difficult to accomplish for seniors who reside in assisted living facilities.
At Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Care, staff members make a year-round effort to ensure its residents are never alone for a holiday or special event.
In February, community members were invited to adopt a Curry House resident and be their valentine, and at Easter, the Lake City Area Fire Department partnered with seniors to stuff eggs for their annual hunt.
With Halloween quickly approaching, Resident Experience Director Michelle Reichert has planned a door decorating competition geared toward fostering relationships between the Cadillac community and Curry House seniors.
Community members and local businesses were able to sign up and pick a resident door to decorate in either a fall, spooky or Halloween theme. Once the doors are complete, people from around the Cadillac area can stop by Curry House from Oct. 25-27 to check out the different designs and vote for their favorite.
On Oct. 28, Curry House will be hosting its Halloween party and the contest winner will be announced. Both the door decorator and the resident will receive a prize.
Reichert’s goal was for the decoration process to become a way for door adopters to visit with their resident through the month and get to know them better, and she said that’s exactly what happened.
“Some of them say, ‘You know what, I’m gonna come and visit my person,’ and that’s been a pleasure to see,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people just show up and say, ‘I’m gonna adapt your door. Tell me a little bit about you.’”
When she first promoted the competition, she wasn’t sure what kind of turnout she’d get, but all 56 resident doors were quickly adopted. A few local businesses, like Lake City Taphouse and Main Street Spectacles, have participated in the door adoption, but Reichert has seen several families get involved as well.
“A lot of families are finding an activity to do, and they’re involving their children,” Reichert said. “Which is really good, because sometimes there’s not a lot of volunteering that children can do, and this is a great way to do it.”
Aside from helping seniors stuff eggs at Easter, Reichert said the Lake City Area Fire Department has stepped up in other ways to make Curry House residents feel cared for during the holidays. Most recently, the department members dropped off about 30 pumpkins for residents to carve, but year-round, Reichert said they’ll drive by in their trucks for resident birthdays.
When opportunity presents itself, Reichert said her residents give back to the department as well. For this year’s First Responder Appreciation month, Curry House seniors decorated plates of cookies and Reichert brought them to the department.
There are more holidays ahead, and as they approach, Reichert said she’s eager to keep finding ways to show Curry House residents a fun time.
“When I grab onto a holiday, and I say, you’re included, they get all excited, because they feel like they’re needed,” she said. “They feel like they’re part of something, and that just makes me really smile.”
