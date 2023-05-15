Curry House resident celebrates 100th birthday on Mother's Day

CADILLAC — When it comes to Mother’s Day, it’s often a time meant to celebrate the women who impacted us the most in our lives.
However, this year, Curry House resident Ila Jacobs and her family will be celebrating another special occasion: her 100th birthday.
“I was surprised when I checked and saw that it was on Mother’s Day,” she said. “Every so often, my birthday falls on Mother’s Day.”
Jacobs celebrated the day with several friends, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family members. After a nice meal and cake, a neighbor brought over a special guest named Sammy, a ragdoll cat.
“She is adorable,” Jacobs said. “Everybody loves her.”
Jacobs was born on May 14, 1923, in Dimondale, Michigan on a farm with her two parents and three older siblings. Every day, she helped milk and feed the cows. As soon as she could, Jacobs said she left the farm life.
“That was like a 24 hour a day deal,” she said. “They couldn’t go any place on the weekend because cows had to be milked in the morning and they had to be milked at night. It was too confining.”
Jacobs’ first eight years of school were spent in a one room school in the country before she made her way to a larger building. Before graduating from Dimondale High School, Jacobs said she went to visit a beauty school in Lansing with a friend.
Before she knew it, Jacobs was enrolled in the school despite her father’s desire to send her to a business college in Lansing. She graduated from the beauty school in 1941.
“I met a lot of nice girls,” she said. “It was actually fun.”
Around that same time, Jacobs met her husband of 77 years while out dancing with a group of friends. Jacobs said she wanted a guy that was 6 foot tall, had brown eyes, brown wavy hair and was a good dancer. Her husband fit the bill.
“He asked me to dance and then he asked me for a date the next night,” she said. “Eight months later, I married him.”
Jacobs worked at a beauty shop for 15 years, before the introduction of a new solution that caused her hands to break out, forcing her to quit. While working at the beauty shop, she had her only son.
When her husband started a taxi company, she become his secretary.
Outside of work, Jacobs became very active in different organizations and activities. She was a member of the Eastern Stars organization, Rainbow Girls organization and Lady Elks.
Through the Eastern Stars, Jacobs said she became involved in bowling and golf, with the former becoming one of her favorite activities. She also became an avid dancer with her husband.
“I enjoyed the friendships,” she said. “I enjoyed being with the girls.”
Jacobs said she and her family moved around Michigan over a dozen times. This includes stays in Higgins Lake, Lake City, and Cadillac.
Traveling was a big part of Jacobs’ life. When she and her husband had to travel for business, Jacobs said they would make stops in different states around the U.S. This includes visits to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, a tour of the White House in D.C and a visit to a movie set in L.A. They also visited different parts of Canada.
Eventually, the couple made a stop in every state, with the last one being Alaska. Jacobs said she was reluctant to go to Alaska, but went because it was her husband’s goal to visit there.
When they were trying to fly to Alaska, Jacobs said their plane ended up being late and caused them to miss their train. Jacobs said they ended up getting put on a bus, which was then driven on the flatbed of another train. The couple rode in the bus to their next destination, before hopping on a cruise ship.
“That was quite an experience,” she said.
Jacobs said so much has changed since she was born, such as the cost of gas, groceries and other miscellaneous items. Back in her day, she said you could purchase a new car for $600 and shop at five and 10 cent stores.
When it comes to the secrets of a long life, Jacobs credits her happy marriage and active lifestyle. To this day, she still exercises as much as she can. Her two granddaughters, two great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also keep her young.
“I never thought I’d live to be this old,” she said.
While she celebrated her 100th birthday, Jacobs said it was a nice surprise as some friends and family traveled several hours to see her. As her special day wrapped up, Jacobs said it was a reminder that she has a century’s worth of experiences she won’t soon forget.
“I’ve seen a lot, I’ve met a lot of people, I’ve been to a lot of places and I’ve done a lot,” she said.
