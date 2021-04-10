CADILLAC — Not a lot of people can say they've lived through an entire century. Esther at the Curry House can — a century and then some.
On Tuesday, Esther (no last name given) celebrated her 102nd birthday, which is a record age at the Curry House, according to Hannah Aldridge, activities director.
"It's a very big deal," Aldridge said.
The fire department was there and other community members held a drive-by that started in the Curry House driveway.
There were lawn signs, music and cake (baked by Esther's granddaughter) and Esther's favorite cookies.
Esther sat outside on the lawn, enjoying the socially-distant celebration.
Curry House, a long-term and memory care facility, always tries to do a little something for residents' birthdays, usually a monthly celebration.
Anyone who missed the birthday who'd still like to send Esther a birthday card can mail one to:
Esther
5858 South 47 Road
Cadillac, MI 49601
