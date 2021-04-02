Curry House resident turning 102 on Tuesday

CADILLAC — She's 101—almost 102—and she's sharp.
So say the Curry House employees who know Esther (no last name given out of privacy reasons).
"She plays Euchre with us all. She trash talks," said Hannah Aldridge, activities director at Curry House. It's so great."
Curry House, a long-term and memory care facility, always tries to do a little something for residents' birthdays, usually a monthly celebration.
But Esther's got a big one coming up. And that's something to celebrate.
On Tuesday, April 6, Esther will celebrate her 102nd birthday.
It'll be a Curry House record age.
"It's a very big deal," Aldridge said.
The fire department will be there and other community members will hold a drive-by that starts in the Curry House driveway.
There will be lawn signs, There will be music. There will be cake (baked by Esther's granddaughter) and Esther's favorite cookies, Aldridge said.
Esther will be on her porch enjoying the socially-distant celebration.
And Curry House is inviting you to help her celebrate her big birthday.
Sending a card or flowers—Esther loves flowers—will be sure to put a smile on her face.
You could also drive by; the time for the drive-by is slated for noon on April 6.
Mail cards to:
Esther
5858 South 47 Road
Cadillac, MI 49601
