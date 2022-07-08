Curry House will be ‘rocking around the clock’ once again

CADILLAC — Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Care is hosting its annual Rock Around the Clock fundraiser on Thursday, July 14.
This year’s Rock Around the Clock begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 8 p.m. In previous years, participants would rock in their rocking chairs for 24 hours, but Curry House Director of Sales and Marketing Rae Berwald said the time has been cut down to 12 hours.
The adjustment was made because of the difficulty the Curry House team had finding people to rock for a full day. Additionally, Berwald said their pie in the face event has actually become more successful than the rock-a-thon in gathering donations.
“If you have a boss or a friend, or somebody that you’d love to see take a pie in the face, and they’re willing, it’s a great way to raise funds,” she said.
At last year’s Rock Around the Clock, several participants pledged matches for pie in the face donations, which doubles the money sent to Hospice of Michigan, the nonprofit of choice for the fundraiser. Berwald said they continue to turn their donations over to Hospice of Michigan, because it’s always been a great organization to work with. She added that they’ve provided a lot of support for Curry House and Cadillac’s senior community.
“They will take people whether they have insurance or not,” she said. “It could be somebody who doesn’t have the funds to cover hospice; they’re not insured, and they will not refuse them, and so that’s another reason why we raise money for them.”
The 12-hour rock-a-thon will begin on the Curry House porch at 8 a.m., and other scheduled activities will occur throughout the day. Donuts and coffee will be available from the start of the rock until 10 a.m. A pizza party will take over from noon to 1 p.m. before the pie in the face event, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m.
As the rocking winds down, there will be a wine and cheese social on the front porch from 5 to 7 p.m. A rock-a-thon wrap up will immediately follow from 7 to 8 p.m.
Berwald said participants are not required to rock for the full 12 hours, or to rock at all. Community members can drop by any time throughout the rock-a-thon to watch or enjoy one of the scheduled activities.
While the event is focused on raising funds for Hospice of Michigan, Berwald said it can be a great way for the Cadillac community to see that those in assisted living, or other long-term care facilities still like to have fun.
“They enjoy helping and giving back to the community, and they still want to be a part of the greater good,” she said. “It’s a great way to give back.”
Berwald said this year’s Rock Around the Clock also ties in with Curry House’s theme for 2022, “Grateful Giveback.”
