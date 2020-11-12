MANISTEE — On Thursday, Nov. 5, at approximately 2:30 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a report of an unconscious female in a vehicle at a business located on Care Center Drive in Filer Township.
The investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Tsedaqah Loura of Manistee for possession of cocaine and a 19-year-old Custer woman for an outstanding warrant for possession of cocaine out of Lake County.
Troopers recovered several syringes from inside the vehicle and substances believed to be cocaine and other narcotics. Loura was arrested and lodged in the Manistee County Jail. The other woman was arrested and lodged on the outstanding warrant.
Loura was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County on Nov. 6, for one count possession of cocaine. Her next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 17 at 2:45 p.m.
